Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.