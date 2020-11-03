Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys Shares of 2,346 Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 24.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 9.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $181.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.10. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $192.97.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.