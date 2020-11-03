Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 281.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

GD opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.25 and its 200 day moving average is $144.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

