Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 441.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,516,000 after purchasing an additional 531,201 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $61,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after purchasing an additional 281,375 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5,985.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 175,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 504.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,968,000 after buying an additional 167,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $160.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.91.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,477.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

