Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires Shares of 2,700 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,625,203 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

