Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 101.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,065,000 after purchasing an additional 486,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 39.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $192.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

