Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDOT opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

In related news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $82,289.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,354 shares in the company, valued at $571,446.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $30,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,762 shares of company stock valued at $957,309. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

