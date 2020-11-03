Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

GRBK opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

