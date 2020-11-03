Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (GC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) to post earnings of C($0.86) per share for the quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.80 million for the quarter.

TSE:GC opened at C$23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.42. Great Canadian Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.05 and a 1-year high of C$45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

In other news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,625. Also, Director Chuck Keeling sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.25, for a total transaction of C$483,278.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,821.75.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

