GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPX. B. Riley raised shares of GP Strategies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. GP Strategies has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GP Strategies by 503.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

