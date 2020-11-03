GoldFund One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. GoldFund has a total market cap of $99,372.94 and $60.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001448 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003507 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002137 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.