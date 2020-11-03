Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.94 million, a P/E ratio of 158.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

