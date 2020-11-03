Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.
GIL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.
