Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

GIL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

