Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after purchasing an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,929,000 after buying an additional 56,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

