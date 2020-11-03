Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.36.
Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,647,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $288,849,000 after buying an additional 4,897,742 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 18,450,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,889,000 after purchasing an additional 443,270 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,184,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,518,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,929,000 after buying an additional 56,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.
