Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,984,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

