Genesis Vision Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00007284 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Ovis, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $222,751.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

