GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $91.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.02 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GDS by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after buying an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 58.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 775,707 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $87,626,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 113.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 404,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 353.6% during the second quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 718,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

