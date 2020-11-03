Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.17.

NYSE IT opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

