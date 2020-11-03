Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.17.
NYSE IT opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.30. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26.
In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.
