Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 75 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

