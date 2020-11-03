Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 747 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 0.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 62,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

