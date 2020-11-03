Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 285 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

