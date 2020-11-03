Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

