Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 46,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,706 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 317.6% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

