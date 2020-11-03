Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 156 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $45,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Seaboard by 83.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seaboard by 75.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,463.06 on Tuesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,614.00 and a 52-week high of $4,450.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

