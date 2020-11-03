Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,100 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,467,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

