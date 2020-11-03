Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 571.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

NYSE:MA opened at $289.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.16 and its 200 day moving average is $311.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

