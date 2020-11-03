Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 26,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.24.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

