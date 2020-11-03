Garner Asset Management Corp Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.37.

STZ stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

