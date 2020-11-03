Garner Asset Management Corp Has $963,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,496 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

