Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up about 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,178,000 after acquiring an additional 581,168 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,907 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,577,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 1,888,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,377,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.