Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 46,621 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,621 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 3.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Shares of T opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

