Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 115 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in 3M by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

