Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 241 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.