FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Decreased by Cormark

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 82.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,001,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

