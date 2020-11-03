FY2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Raised by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

BLDR stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

