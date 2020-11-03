Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.31. Funko has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 507,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 66.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Funko by 58.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

