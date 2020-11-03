Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Funko from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.93.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $315.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Funko by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 507,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Funko by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Funko by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.