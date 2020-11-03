frontdoor (FTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 89.59% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.24 million. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

