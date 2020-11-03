FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FOX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.39.

FOXA stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 180.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

