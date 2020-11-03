Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

