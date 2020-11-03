Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fluent by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.