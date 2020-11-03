Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $77.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 29,871 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $2,385,199.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,051,454 shares of company stock valued at $409,546,362. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

