Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Five Below were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Shares of FIVE opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $141.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.