First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,866,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,896,000 after buying an additional 1,245,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,299,000 after buying an additional 1,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,585,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,057,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after buying an additional 955,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495,416 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.