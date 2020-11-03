First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $58,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.51.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

