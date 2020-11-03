Financial Survey: Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) & AMN Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:AMN)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dalrada Financial and AMN Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A AMN Healthcare Services 0 0 6 1 3.14

AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -192.31% N/A -284.06% AMN Healthcare Services 3.65% 21.06% 7.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dalrada Financial and AMN Healthcare Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 108.76 -$2.47 million N/A N/A AMN Healthcare Services $2.22 billion 1.39 $113.99 million $3.18 20.64

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.51, suggesting that its stock price is 851% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing services, such as skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and retail and mail-order pharmacies under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups under the Merritt Hawkins brand, as well as physician executive leadership search services under the B.E. Smith brand; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent hiring needs; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, case management, clinical data registry, and auditing and advisory services; digital staffing services; flex pool management; and credentialing software solutions to clinicians and healthcare enterprises. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

