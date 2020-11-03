Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.80.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

