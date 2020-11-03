Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) (TSE:FSZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.80 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ.TO) stock opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -106.63.

In other news, insider Fiera Capital Corporation (formerly Fiera Sceptre Inc.) acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.02 per share, with a total value of C$106,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$290,928. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,385 shares of company stock valued at $295,659.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

