Ferro (FOE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Ferro to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ferro’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ferro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOE opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.20.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

