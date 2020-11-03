FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of FBK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $976.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FB Financial by 1,127.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

